Georgia Peaches celebrate national championship showings

ATLANTA — Four Georgia Peaches Girls Baseball teams returned home to North Georgia recently, victorious after the Baseball For All (BFA) Nationals Tournament in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Georgia Peaches 14U, 12U, 10U and 9U teams participated in the BFA Nationals Tournament July 12 through July 16, outscoring their opponents and sending several teams to the championship games, coaches said.
The 14U and 12U teams outscored their opponents 47- 18 and 40-17, and the 9U and 10U teams advanced to the 10U division championship.
Coaches said the 9U team’s performance during the tournament was particularly impressive, because they competed primarily against 10-year-olds throughout the week, while they only have players between 7 and 9 years old on their team.
By the end of the week, the 10U team collected 85 runs, 53 hits, 56 defensive strikeouts, and allowed only nine runs and nine hits.
“Our program continues to grow at an astonishing pace and our teams have become feared at both the local level and at the national stage, where we’re proven to be a top program in the nation,” Georgia Peaches 9U head coach Ian Winklemann said.
J.P. Borod, head coach of the Georgia Peaches 10U team, said the 50 girls in the Georgia Peaches program had a great time during the tournament, playing their hearts out, bonding and making their communities proud.
“To say that the girls had a good time at this tournament would be an understatement,” he said. “This is something they look forward to all year long.”
Georgia Peaches players come from all over the state, but they are predominantly from the North Georgia and Atlanta area. However, coaches said they have several players from neighboring states, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, that do not have an all-girls baseball program.
Because they are the only all-girls baseball program in Georgia, Borod said their teams typically only play against boys teams locally. So the national championship is a perfect chance for the team to connect with other girls who are passionate about baseball.
“For most of the year when these girls step onto a ballfield, they hear sneers, they aren’t viewed as equals, it is assumed that they are less than,” he said. “At this tournament they can let down their guards and they can be themselves.”
Winklmann and Josh Cammack coach the 9U team, Borod and Marquis Harris coach the 10U team, Brian Terry and Christian Lafon coach the 12U team, and Garrett Wilson coaches the 14U team.
Coaches said they are always looking for more girls who are passionate about baseball and want to develop their skills.
“For some odd reason after tee ball girls are led to believe that there is not a home for them in baseball and often their parents steer them towards softball,” Borod said. “We are here to break that fallacy. Our girls have shown they there is a place of for females in the sport of baseball.”
For more information about the Georgia Peaches Girls Baseball program visit them on Facebook or Instagram at www.facebook.com/GeorgiaPeachesBaseball and www.instagram.com/georgiapeachesbaseball.