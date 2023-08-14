Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame awards JROTC scholarships to students

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF) held their ROTC Scholarship Certificate Presentation Aug. 2 in a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Walk in Johns Creek’s Newtown Park.
Roughly 35 people attended the morning event held in front of The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Two scholarships of $4,000 each were presented, one to Joshua Acklen of Roswell, the other to David Blackwell of Marietta for their involvement with the JROTC Program at The King’s Academy in Woodstock. Both graduates are entering freshmen and ROTC cadets at the University of North Georgia. Scholarships are provided through donations from individual veterans and veterans organizations awarding $4,000 each to accomplished ROTC cadets.
“The feedback was highly positive, and they were deeply touched by the entire GMVHOF ROTC Scholarship Presentation Ceremony,” said Col. Rick White (retired), Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame director and chairman of the board. “This will encourage some of our Georgia high school students to consider becoming part of their school's JROTC Program.”
The scholarship was created by the Hall of Fame’s Founder, Col. Paul Longgrear. In 2020, the GMVHOF Board of Directors voted to establish the ROTC Scholarship Program to “inspire and prepare future leaders for America.”
In addition to earning impressive GPA and SAT scores, potential candidates must graduate high school with heavy involvement in the JROTC program. From there, they must also be accepted into a four-year Georgia college or university and its respective ROTC program with the intention of serving in the U.S. Military upon graduation.
“[Longgrear] felt that the U.S. was in urgent need of future leaders for our great nation and that one way to help develop those leaders was through the high school JROTC program and the college or university’s ROTC program,” White said.
Acklen’s scholarship is in honor of the late U.S. Navy veteran “Submarine” Mike Kotler of Alpharetta. Blackwell’s scholarship honored retired U.S. Army Capt. Tommy Clack, also of Alpharetta.
In accordance with their mission statement, the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame is a non-profit corporation existing for the purpose of “honoring Georgia veterans, educating the youth and citizens of Georgia about real heroes, and preparing future leaders for America through the GMVHOF ROTC Scholarship Program.” To learn more about the organization or how you can donate, visit www.gmvhof.org.