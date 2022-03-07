Gas prices soar in Georgia

METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Getting around is getting noticeably more expensive.
Gas prices have soared in Georgia and across the county over the past week, rising from an average of $3.50 per gallon at the end of February to $3.88 on March 6, according to AAA. Georgia still has slightly lower prices than the national average, which rose from $3.60 per gallon to $4.00 over the past week.
The most expensive markets for gas in Georgia include Brunswick, Macon and Valdosta, each averaging more than $3.90 per gallon. The least expensive include Rome, Gainesville and Dalton, each hovering around $3.80, as of Monday.
While drivers can’t control prices at the pump, AAA said drivers can optimize their fuel economy by keeping their vehicles maintained and combining errands to limit driving time. Slowing your roll can also help, as fuel economy diminishes above 50 mph.
Crude oil prices are surging as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings uncertainty to the market. To counter rising prices, the International Energy Agency has coordinated the release of 60 million barrels of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves. About half of these barrels are expected to come from the U.S.
The release’s impact on price has been small, however. Russia exports about 5 million barrels of crude oil per day, representing about 12% of global trade. Oil prices will likely continue to increase as more sanctions are imposed on Russia, according to AAA.
— Jake Drukman