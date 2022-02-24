Fulton libraries host ‘Traveling While Black’ virtual reality experience

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Library System is airing the virtual reality experience “Traveling While Black” in recognition of Black History Month.
Patrons can experience the “Traveling While Black” documentary using an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, available at several Fulton County library branches, including the Alpharetta branch.
The documentary allows viewers to “share an intimate series of moments” with patrons of Ben’s Chili Bowl, an iconic Black-owned restaurant in Washington, D.C. The restaurant has witnessed significant civil rights milestones which are woven into the film.
“Traveling while Black” is a term used in America to illustrate the dangers Black people can face simply traveling from one place to another. The documentary aims to provide a message and facilitate dialogue about the dangers and injustices that African Americans have faced in the past and the present.
The documentary is produced by Félix & Paul Studios, a company based in Montreal.
“The Fulton County Library System is happy to partner with the Department of Arts and Culture, the Québec Government Office in Atlanta and Felix and Paul Studios to present this unique virtual reality experience,” Fulton County Library System Executive Director Gayle Holloman said. “Making the exhibit available to county residents in the library space, continues to ensure that access to technology and high-tech equipment does not create a barrier to diverse experiences like Traveling While Black.”
Those interested in experiencing the documentary can fill out a form at fultonarts.org to select a date, time and location. Patrons under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign a release form to participate.
— Jake Drukman