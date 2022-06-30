Fourth of July events in metro Atlanta

The Fourth of July holiday is commonly associated with outdoor grilling, festive parades, patriotic music, swimming pools and fireworks displays.
With school out for summer, parents can find a variety of holiday events throughout north Metro Atlanta this year.
The cities of Alpharetta, Milton, Roswell, Johns Creek, Cumming, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs are holding celebratory events for America’s birthday. Here are some major holiday celebrations scheduled throughout the area to mark on your July calendar.
Alpharetta
The city is holding its annual fireworks display at Wills Park on the big day. Families are invited to celebrate our nation under the stars. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic meal as they enjoy time together outdoors. Fireworks begin at dusk. Charcoal grills are strictly prohibited, but small propane grills are allowed with a permit granted to the first 50 applicants. All the park’s main parking lots will be open until they reach capacity. For more information or to submit your grill permit for Wills Park, email hlew@alpharetta.ga.us or call 678-297-6382.
Milton
Leading up to the holiday, Milton is holding its Independence Day Celebration and Walking Parade in Crabapple on July 2 starting at 10 a.m. The parade is expected to last 20 minutes going through nearby neighborhoods before circling back to the Broadwell Pavilion. Guests, residents, and families of all ages are welcome to decorate their pets, bikes or strollers in red, white and blue. Once arriving at the pavilion, participants can enjoy a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts, games, a playground, complimentary snacks and beverages, Kona Ice truck, along with an award for best patriotic decorations of pets or people. For more information, email Anna Stockstill at anna.stockstill@miltonga.gov.
Roswell
The City of Roswell is also hosting a fireworks display on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. at Roswell Area Park. All ages are welcome to enjoy live music, entertainment and food trucks. Fireworks are set to begin at sunset and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Parking and attendance are free. For more information, email Andie Gambrel at agambrel@roswellgov.com or call 770-594-6443.
Johns Creek
Johns Creek’s fireworks extravaganza will be on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Newtown Park. This free event is perfect for guests and families of all ages. Participants will enjoy live music from The Platinum Band, activities and food trucks. Fireworks begin at sunset. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Outside alcohol, pets or tents are strictly prohibited. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Division at 678-512-3200.
Cumming
The Cumming Fairgrounds continues its annual tradition with an all-day celebration on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event begins with a steam engine parade and will conclude with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Families of all ages are welcome to enjoy food vendors, live music, a designated kids zone, a dance contest and other activities. While parking is free, admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. For more information, call 770-781-3491.
Dunwoody
Enjoy the largest Independence Day parade in the state with Dunwoody’s annual Fourth of July Parade hosted by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. The free event starts on July 4 at 9 a.m. at Dunwoody Village. The celebration includes marching bands, floats, clowns, animal units and local celebrities. All ages are welcome to attend. For more information, call 770-354-7653.
Sandy Springs
The city will hold its annual Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration as they light the sky over City Green on July 4. The lawn opens at 4 p.m. with live music from Electric Avenue beginning at 7:30 p.m. before wrapping up the night with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Families and guests can bring their own picnic, purchase food from nearby restaurants, or enjoy food trucks starting at 6 p.m. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased at the event. Tents and personal sparklers are not permitted. Admission is free for all ages. For parking updates and more information about the event, visit citysprings.com/events/stars-and-stripes.