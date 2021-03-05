FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Healthcare workers have faced unprecedented stress, strain and risk in the last year, and the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community’s help to save those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
On March 3, the Chamber announced its “FoCo4Frontliners” initiative, and community activist Mary Helen McGruder outlined the program to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at its March 4 meeting.
The program was launched to raise funds to purchase a FoCo4Frontliners T-shirt for each of the 3,200 employees at Northside Hospital Forsyth. McGruder said a few ideas to show thanks were considered, and hospital employees were in favor of the shirts, which have been approved by the hospital for employees to wear in lieu of scrub tops.
The program is also seeking to earn enough money to distribute $25 gift cards to all hospital employees.
“We’re just so grateful to our hospital employees and all they’ve done,” McGruder said, stating the pandemic has been a trying time for all, but especially for those in the healthcare community.
Businesses, civic organizations, homeowners associations and individuals are all invited to contribute to show collective support for those supporting Forsyth County’s most vulnerable during the pandemic. Donations to the FoCo4Frontliners fund can be made by visiting www.FoCo4Frontliners.org. Donations are being managed by the North Georgia Community Foundation to ensure that all donations are tax deductible.
Donations can be made via check and should be made out to the North Georgia Community Foundation and marked for the FoCo4Frontliners fund. Checks should be mailed to; North Georgia Community Foundation, 615 Oak Street, Ste. 1500, Gainesville, GA, 30401.
All FoCo4Frontliner Champions will be showcased at www.FoCo4Frontliners.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.