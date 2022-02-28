Former Bailey Johnson students reflect on school’s history

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Four former students of Alpharetta’s Bailey Johnson School spoke at a special program Feb. 27 on their educational experiences while also looking forward to the school’s upcoming redevelopment.
The Bailey Johnson School opened in 1950 as the Alpharetta Colored School, serving Black students from 1st to 12th grade. Prior to its opening, Fulton County only offered free public education to Black students up to the 7th grade.
The former students spoke at a panel hosted by four North Fulton historical societies at St. James United Methodist Church. Karyn Greer, CBS46 anchor and Johns Creek resident, moderated the panel.
The Alpharetta Colored School was renamed the Bailey Johnson School in 1953. Its closure in 1967 marked the end of segregated public schools in North Fulton County, and its students went on to integrate into surrounding schools.
Willie Mae Strickland Wells went to Milton for high school after the Bailey Johnson School closed. She said she managed to get along well with her white classmates, but that she noticed she was usually the only Black student in her class.
Leon Beasley moved to a high school in Decatur. He said Bailey Johnson was so much smaller that he often got lost in school after he moved. He said he faced some issues with integration, being picked on or accused of things he didn’t do, but that things got better the longer he was there.
Panelists noted the dedication that their teachers at Bailey Johnson had shown them. Many of their teachers commuted daily to Alpharetta from Atlanta despite low pay. All four panelists said that if it were still the 1960s, they would want their children to attend the Bailey Johnson School.
The school building and land it sits on are set to be renovated into a 160,000 square foot office complex. About a quarter of the office space will be an “adaptive reuse” of the school building. Alongside will be a new three-story, timber-frame building. The development is spearheaded by Kimball Bridge Venture Partners and Crescent Communities.
The Bailey Johnson school was named after George Bailey, an Alpharetta blacksmith who donated land for the school, and Warren Johnson, a former slave and proponent of Black education. Representatives of Kimball Bridge Venture Partners said their idea was to call the office complex “Garren,” a combination of Bailey and Johnson’s first names.
The developers say the complex will bring around 800 permanent new jobs into Alpharetta, and they are in talks with companies who may want to lease the space. Their preference, they said, is to lease the whole complex to one tenant.
The panel of former Bailey Johnson students said they were glad the building would be adapted and not torn down, preserving the piece of history that defined their lives for a time. Developers noted that a sign commemorating the school would be installed on the complex grounds.
“It means a lot to me,” former student Tommy Brown said. “That’s the base, the root of my education. I’d love to see it stay there.”
The event was co-hosted by the historical societies of Alpharetta, Milton, Johns Creek and Roswell. Historical society leaders noted in their presentations that they lacked some context on Black education in North Fulton in the mid-20th century and asked any residents who may have historical documents or photos to contact their organizations.