Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes

ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food.
“I cook all year because this is my passion,” Clifton said. “I love doing this.”
Clifton, a Brookhaven resident, practices open-hearth cooking, a method of preparing food over an open fire, with cooking pots suspended over the flame. The setup is simple, but the pots can produce everything from stews to biscuits.
It’s Clifton’s preferred way to cook.
Clifton’s food background began in South Georgia, where she was born and raised. She grew up watching her family cook traditional recipes and later came to love their significance.
“The area that I’m from is South Georgia, it’s probably why we’re so high in Nigerian,” Clifton said. “We probably came over very late in the slave trade.”
The food she makes is traditional, often pulling from recipes from slaves and poor people in the South. Much of it is familiar, though, as traditional Black American cooking has risen in popularity – collard greens and shrimp and grits are recipes Clifton specifically acknowledges.
On Dec. 17, Clifton prepared a meal of Hoppin’ John, whiskey ham and spiced cider. As she stirred the pot of Hoppin’ John, a dish of black-eyed peas, rice and pork, she detailed the history behind the rice.
“Rice is one of the first things that slaves were brought over for,” Clifton said.
The rice she uses is Carolina Gold, a crop Clifton said was a big push for slavery.
“It’s one of those things that was a cash crop before cotton took over,” Clifton said. “After that, the only people who continued to grow the rice were slaves and descendants of slaves.”
Clifton has always been passionate in this kind of history. She’s interested in the Revolutionary War and has participated in many reenactments and events. At first, though, she didn’t know food history was an option.
The combination of her love for food and history came when she watched a television show in the ’90s and saw a guest who called herself a “food historian.”
"I was like, ‘Oh my God… that’s what I want to do,’” Clifton said.
That’s when she started working at the Atlanta History Center. She’s since worked in Atlanta, Virginia and North Carolina, relocating with her day job in information technology.
Clifton makes it clear that her real passion is the volunteer work she does in open-hearth cooking. She hopes to retire from her career soon and take on more cooking in her free time.
Before the onset of COVID-19, Clifton also taught open-hearth cooking classes, often instructing professional chefs and food enthusiasts in food ways they weren’t familiar with.
Clifton recalls teaching a chef her recipe for vinegar pie, a traditional Southern dessert with sugar, butter, vinegar. When the chef began cooking, he exclaimed “This is chess pie!”
Of course, Clifton said she knew that. Chess pie is simply another name for vinegar pie. The name sprung from a misunderstanding of “just pie” as “chess pie.”
Education is essential to Clifton’s passion for food history. As much as she loves cooking, she loves teaching people about the techniques and dishes. She also loves feeding people the meals.
“When people come, they want to eat all the time, but we can’t feed the public, because I’m not a chef, I’m a cook,” Clifton said.
When Clifton teaches classes, people can eat what they cook, and possibly pick up a new favorite recipe. They can also learn the history behind meals they may already know.
The history Clifton teaches is complicated. She’s volunteered at multiple plantations, places that used to house slaves. Despite that difficult past, Clifton sees the sites as valuable destinations.
“Only about 10 percent of the people were actually plantation owners,” Clifton said.
Instead of focusing on the plantation owners, Clifton points her spotlights toward most of the population on a plantation: enslaved people. For Clifton, the sites are a key part of Black history.
It’s why Clifton plans to host a cooking event for Black History Month she calls “A Taste of Struggle,” in which she will join a chef to make traditional meals like chicken feet, to emphasize the fare that came out of difficult times.
She also spotlights poverty cooking and emphasizes that many poor White people were mistreated as well.
“The 90 percent of poor Whites and slaves were basically eating the same thing,” Clifton said.
For Clifton, remembering the history is vital to bringing traditional food into the modern day, and doing it authentically — not the trendy, expensive Southern food.
“We’ve been taught to be ashamed of our food for so long that we don’t like to push our things through,” Clifton said. “That’s how you end up with people buying collard greens for $75.”