Family of slain Roswell woman turns to community for support

ROSWELL, Ga. — The family of a 23-year-old Roswell woman fatally shot on July 6 is raising funds to help pay for her funeral expenses and support her two children.

As of July 13, the family had raised more than $20,000 out of their $50,000 goal. The GoFundMe page states any excess funds will go toward Johana Samantha ‘Samy’ Cabrales-Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter and 7-month-old son.

Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo told Appen Media on July 11 officers are still searching for Cabrales-Hernandez’s boyfriend. Fabien Malik Perry, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Cabrales-Hernandez inside their home on the 100 block of Old Ferry Way just after midnight on July 6.

Police have since expanded their search outside the state, but Lupo said there are no additional public updates on the case at this time.

“We continue to actively seek Perry’s apprehension,” Lupo said. “We have been in contact with our federal partners, along with local and state contacts toward those ends.”

Cabrales-Hernandez’s sister, Miriam Cabrales Jaimes, describes the incident on GoFundMe as a “senseless act of violence.”

“We are kindly asking for your help and cooperation in raising funds for Samy’s funeral expenses,” Jaimes wrote. “Any funds that are left over from her funeral expenses will be used to help support her babies.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-for-samys-funeral-expenses.

Perry is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be shared through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or concerned that a friend or family member might be experiencing domestic violence can call 1-800-334-2836 to speak with an advocate. To find a shelter, visit gcadv.org/domestic-violence-centers/.

Jaimes did not respond to a request for comment.