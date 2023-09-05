Ed Isakson YMCA seeking volunteers for Days of Service

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA is seeking volunteers on Sept. 9 to assist with assembling lunch kits, diaper bundles and hygiene kits to support local families in need.

Community members are invited to participate in the service project from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA located at 3655 Preston Ridge Road.

This event is part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Annual Days of Service Events, where the organization brings together volunteers from across metro Atlanta to complete service projects benefiting neighbors and partners in need.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit ymcaatlanta.org/daysofservice.