Dunwoody's Pernoshal Park to host Optimism Walk for Parkinson’s patients

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The American Parkinson’s Disease Association’s Georgia chapter will host its fifth annual Georgia Optimism Walk at Dunwoody’s Pernoshal Park April 23.
The event is part of a nationwide series of optimism walks intended to mobilize and inspire people to step up and help end Parkinson’s disease. Around 21,000 Georgians live with the disease, with around a million patients throughout the U.S.
The event will include a 1.8-mile walk, though participants don’t have to participate in the walk. It will also include educational opportunities, sponsor activities and music.
Funds raised at the walk will help the American Parkinson’s Disease Association provide essential support groups and exercise classes designed for people with the disease, as well as educational conferences.
“Access to the right information and support is key to living your best life, and that’s true for the person living with PD as well as care partners, friends and family,” APDA Georgia chapter President Paul Demick said. “APDA is the largest grassroots network serving people with PD and their families. The more funds we raise at each Optimism Walk, the more people we can help every day.”
National corporate sponsors for the event include Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Avion Pharmaceuticals. Local sponsors include Paul Black Elder Law, Holbrook Senior Living, Paul Springs Senior Living and others.
Those interested can register for the walk at apdaparkinson.org/GA or call 404-325-2020.
— Jake Drukman