Dunwoody Woman’s Club event will benefit Ronald McDonald Houses

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Woman’s Club will hold a day of service April 9 to collect Kroger gift cards, cash donations and soda can tabs to benefit Ronald McDonald Houses around Atlanta.
The club will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Lauderhills Fine Jewelry on Dunwoody Club Drive in Sandy Springs.
Ronald McDonald House charities provide housing for families with hospitalized children, so they can remain close to their child.
“Many families travel far from home and spend several weeks or months to get treatment for their seriously ill or injured children,” the Dunwoody Woman’s Club said in a statement. “We believe that when a child is hospitalized, the love and support of family is as powerful as the strongest medicine prescribed.”
— Jake Drukman