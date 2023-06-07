Dunwoody Woman’s Club earns regional, state honors

DUNWOODY, Ga. —The Dunwoody Woman’s Club announced May 22 that it has been recognized for several charitable projects and community service work.
The club received the NW District Best Overall Excellence Award and GFWC-GA Federation Cup at the General Federation of Women’s Club end-of-year luncheon held May 18 at the Dunwoody Country Club.
The awards are the highest that can be awarded at the district and state level, officials said.
For more information about the Dunwoody Woman’s Club, visit www.dunwoodywomansclub.com.