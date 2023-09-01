Dunwoody Rotary, businesses partner to help Maui fire victims

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Local businesses, galvanized by leadership from the Rotary Club of Dunwoody, have started an effort to raise funds for victims of the Lahaina fire tragedy in Hawaii.

Throughout September, businesses like E. 48th Street Market, Dunwoody Tavern and Vintage Pizza have pledged a portion of their proceeds towards helping survivors in Maui and have set up donation boxes to collect contributions from patrons.

“Through collective efforts, we can make a tangible difference and stand in solidarity with the fire-stricken residents of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii,” officials said. “The Rotary Club of Dunwoody is profoundly grateful for the compassion and generosity exhibited by the local business community.”

Participating restaurants include Bar{n} & Booz and Bites, Carbonara Trattoria, Dunwoody Tavern, E. 48th Street Market, Morty’s Meat Supply, Nai Thai Cuisine, Novo Cucina, Nowak’s Restaurant, Porter Brew & Que and Vintage Pizza.

Any businesses or individuals interested in participating in this donation effort should contact Mark Galvin at mark@discoverdunwoody.com or Charlie Augello at italian@e48thstreetmarket.com.

— Alexander Popp