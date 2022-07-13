Dunwoody, North Fulton students appointed to military service academies

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Ten students from Dunwoody and North Fulton County recently accepted appointments to U.S. military service academies for the 2022-2023 school year.
The students’ names were released in an announcement from Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Appointed students will report to their academies later this summer. Eight of the students will attend West Point Military Academy, while the other two will attend the United States Naval Academy.
Students appointed to West Point include:
● Kate Bacon of Dunwoody, a student at Dunwoody High School
● Wade Parkes of Dunwoody, a student at Dunwoody High School
● Robert Ferris III of Roswell, a student at Roswell High School
● Evan Plunkett of Roswell, a student at Roswell High School
● Ryan Scott of Roswell, a student at Blessed Trinity High School
● William Reid of Alpharetta, a student at Alpharetta High School
● Tanner Bivins of Alpharetta, a student at Wesleyan School
● Jeffery Wu of Johns Creek, a student at Johns Creek High School
Students appointed to the United States Naval Academy include:
● Austin Taylor of Dunwoody, a student at Mount Vernon High School
● Adam Walker of Alpharetta, a student at Alpharetta High School