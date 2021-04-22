DUNWOODY, Ga. — The founder of Vision Warriors Ministry and member of the Alpharetta Rotary Club, Kirk Driskell, brought to the Rotary Club of Dunwoody a powerful strategy for helping those with addictions to alcohol and/or drugs.
His vision focuses on accountability and transparency. Vision Warriors provides housing, job training and support for men who are ready to fight their drug and alcohol addictions and to learn a skill, if necessary, to pay the cost of housing and food.
Driskell is a serial entrepreneur and outdoor enthusiast who builds, buys or creates companies that provide opportunities for individuals to align their passions with their purpose. He says his true passion in life is helping men struggling with addiction. Three members of this lifestyle attended the meeting and spoke to their experience in combating the disease, which requires stability and structure, humility, love and forgiveness.
Driskell, who is also the 2020-2021 Rotary District Governor, says he can help anyone who sincerely wants to make the change to sobriety.
