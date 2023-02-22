Dunwoody is not only home to the state’s largest 4th of July parade, but its largest fish fry, and the Knights of Columbus at All Saints Catholic Church expect to serve a record number of meals during the 2023 Lenten season, which begins on Ash Wednesday, February 22.
“Last year we averaged more than 1,100 meals a night and this year we’re anticipating that number to be even larger,” said Knights’ fish fry coordinator Tom Simon, affectionately known as the Big Fish. “It’s a great meal at a great price among great friends.”
Simon said when the Knights started its fish fry more than 20 years ago, the church’s parishioners made up 95 percent of its diners. That’s no longer the case.
“We are truly a community event,” Simon said. “We estimate more than 50 percent of our diners are non-Catholics. We have regular groups that join us from St. Luke’s, Dunwoody United Methodist and Temple Emanu-El. You don’t have to be a Catholic or a Christian or even religious to enjoy our great atmosphere. We are extremely family friendly.”
The fish fry menu includes entrees of broiled salmon, fried shrimp and broiled or fried cod with sides of French fries, roasted potatoes, green beans, rice and hush puppies. A new twist this year is turning any entrée into fish tacos. Historically, the most popular item on the menu is the made-from-scratch New England clam chowder, of which the Knights say the recipe is a tightly-guarded secret. “Don’t ask because we won’t tell,” Simon chuckled.
Prices range from $5 for kids meals to $13 for fresh salmon. The first fish fry is from 5pm-8pm on Wednesday, February 22 and continues every Friday night through March 31 at the All Saints gymnasium. All proceeds benefit Knights of Columbus charities.