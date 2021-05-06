DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Government will buy approximately 20,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from area troops for its upcoming food distribution and for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The purchase comes through part of the county’s allocation of federal CARES Act funding.
DeKalb County did not provide information about how much it will pay for the cookies, but the boxes generally cost $4 each. That would bring the transaction to around $80,000.
“This is not simply about buying Girl Scout cookies,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “This is about investing in the future of young girls in DeKalb County. Without the cookie program, many girls from low-income households could not afford to participate in Girl Scouts. Every box sold gives a girl a greater opportunity to lead and succeed.”
Due to the pandemic, approximately 720,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies sit unsold in metro-Atlanta warehouses. The sale of these cookies makes up nearly 20 percent of the funding for DeKalb County troops. This funding is used for membership scholarships and various educational, social and civic programs offered to girls and women by Girl Scouts.
“I thank DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners for this innovative partnership at a time when it is most needed,” said Amy Dosik, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.
DeKalb County has approximately 5,600 Girl Scouts and more than 2,400 volunteers.
The cookies were distributed during DeKalb County’s monthly food distribution on Saturday, during which 3,600 families received one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank also will distribute cookies during its regular food distribution network.
Partners include Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Atlanta Community Food Bank, DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp, Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.
Over the past year, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables, and protein to more than 31,000 DeKalb County families.
The county is using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce, protein and Girl Scout cookies.
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.
