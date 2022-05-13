Cooking and community connect at the Taste of Alpharetta

ALPHARETA, Ga. — More than 60 local restaurants took part in the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta May 12 – an open-air, five-hour feast that draws tens of thousands to downtown each year.

The event kicked off at 5 p.m., offering selections from burgers to custard, BBQ, bagels and hundreds of others.

John Lamb, owner of Bagel Boys, said he was excited to be back in downtown and interact with the community in a special way.

Lamb has three Bagel Boys locations, and he said not only does “Alpharetta rock” but the community members make it even more worthwhile.

Alongside restaurant booths, law enforcement had barbeque and information on recruitments for those interested.

Officer Chris Benfield said it’s his first year managing the social media and lead recruiter branch for the department. Benfield decided being a part of Taste this year would allow more of a presence for the department.

“We wanted to recruit because we do need more applicants, but also it’s a good way to show off the city,” Benfield said. “We’re looking at the interaction with the public that most people don’t get with the police, fire department or 9-1-1 operators.”