Community members turn out for 'Meet the Press' event

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Around 50 people attended a “Meet the Press” event hosted by Appen Media at July Moon Bakery Feb. 22. Residents, communication professionals and newsmakers gathered to hear from Appen staff for their first public event of 2023.
Publisher Hans Appen spoke about the Appen Press Club, a membership group that supports the production of local news in Metro Atlanta.
Director of Content & Development Carl Appen introduced Staff Reporters Alex Popp, Delaney Tarr, Shelby Israel and Amber Perry, as well as Designers Dionna Williams and Jacob Tomberlin.
Reporters walked the audience through stories they’re working on and explained how the newsroom goes about selecting assignments.
At the end of the hour-long event, producers opened the floor for questions from attendees.
The newsroom’s next event is scheduled for late March. Details and registration will be available at appenmedia.com/events.