Community: January book events include writing classes, football recollections

For anyone making a resolution to finally write their story – ideally with assistance – help is near in the new year. One of Atlanta’s preeminent authorities on the craft of writing will be teaching an eight-week course on exactly that in Roswell beginning Jan. 10.
George Weinstein, executive director of the Atlanta Writers Club and author of six novels, will be leading “Telling Your Story: Start It, Finish It & Share It.” Offered by Seniors Enriched Living, a nonprofit interfaith organization, classes will be held at the Roswell United Methodist Church for anyone 50 and older.
Weinstein also has resources to assist writers of all ages. Since 2009, he has directed the AWC’s biannual Atlanta Writers Conference. Each event offers a host of acquisitions editors and literary agents to help members better understand the business of writing. Details about the 28th Atlanta Writers Conference May 5-6, which Weinstein will direct, are at atlantawritersconference.com.
For readers simply in search of local in-person author events, several will be offered in January, including an evening featuring Buck Belue, star quarterback of the 1980 National Championship Georgia Bulldogs football team. Belue, a sports radio host in Atlanta, will be discussing his book, “Inside the Hedges: The Quarterback’s Journey to the National Championship,” in Alpharetta Jan. 17.
Here are details about these and other literary events:
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Terri Parlato. The North Atlanta Author Series continues with Parlato discussing her debut suspense novel, “All the Dark Places.” Roger Johns, winner of the 2018 Georgia Author of the Year in the detective-mystery category, will moderate the event, and Bookmiser will have books for sale. Starts at 6 p.m. Discussion, signing. Free. Milton Branch Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, 30009. 404-613-4402. bookmiser.net
Tuesdays, Jan. 10-March 7: George Weinstein. Weinstein, executive director of the Atlanta Writers Club and author of six novels, will lead “Telling Your Story: Start It, Finish It & Share It,” an eight-week interactive class for anyone 50 and older. The program is offered by Seniors Enriched Living, a nonprofit interfaith organization. 1 p.m.-2 p.m. weekly. $70. Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 770-993-6218. sites.google.com/selroswellga.org/seniors-enriched-living/classes/winter?authuser=0
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Buck Belue. A Novel Idea hosts an evening featuring Belue, quarterback of the University of Georgia’s 1980 National Championship football team. He will be discussing his book, “Inside the Hedges,” which is a look back at that season through the quarterback’s eyes. 6 p.m. Conversation, signing. Free. Alpharetta Branch Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, 404-613-6735. anovelidea.us.
Saturday, Jan. 21: The Talking Book Podcast Atlanta. To celebrate the podcast’s first anniversary, several local authors will be interviewed. Refreshments, giveaways, signings. Free. 11 a.m. Johns Creek Books and Gifts, 6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway, Suite B500, Johns Creek, 770-696-9999. johnscreekbooks.com
Saturday, Jan. 21, Anju Gattani. Gattani will be discussing “Dynasties,” the debut in her “Winds of Fire” series. Conversation, signing. Free. Noon. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton, 770-797-5566. poeandcompanybookstore.com