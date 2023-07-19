Community Assistance Center sounds alarm over rising local need

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Nonprofit leaders are sounding alarms over the rising number of people needing help with everyday living expenses in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, as more families seek help.

Speaking to the Sandy Springs City Council June 20, Community Assistance Center CEO Francis Horton reported the nonprofit, which supplies food, financial and career assistance, and other support, has experienced a 47 percent increase in usage this year.

Horton reported a 57 percent uptick in usage at the CAC client choice food pantries, with 77 percent of the clients from Sandy Springs and many from families that have never needed assistance before.

“More and more families find themselves in a position of making the decision, ‘Do I buy food, or do I pay rent?’ and we're trying to help alleviate that decision a little bit by providing some financial assistance to help with rent and utilities,” he said.

In 2022 CAC served 6,908 individuals, and by May 2023 it reported more than 4,700 people had already been served by the organization, putting the organization on a path to easily pass last year’s numbers.

CAC Communications Director Laura Deupree said the huge increase is being seen across the nation due to factors like inflation and interest rates. Dupree said some economic factors are a storm that nonprofit groups have little control over.

Deupree said in times of economic trouble, groups like CAC act as an advance warning system for state and national officials.

“We’re out there doing triage and are the canary in the coal mine,” she said.

That warning system is going off loud and clear now, as CAC is handling more clients than ever, many of whom may have great full-time jobs but still find themselves unable to provide for their family due to cost increases.

Horton sited the case of one recent CAC client.

“She's working the same 40-hour job she was working four years ago, driving the same car, living in the same two-bedroom apartment,” Horton said. “Her kids are in the same school. She's shopping at the same stores. She made it through COVID, then the price of life went up, and she can no longer pay the bills.”

The shift in need has caused CAC to rethink its strategy, Deupree said, because in many cases what assistance used to keep clients afloat, just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Over the past year, the group found that about 40 percent of their clients who received a financial pledge for rental assistance never came back to redeem it – a confusing and worrying phenomenon for group leaders.

Horton said staff eventually discovered the amounts they were pledging to people, typically a payment of about 50 percent of their rent, just wasn’t making enough of a difference in clients’ lives.

“Where people used to come in $1,000 in debt, now they're coming in $2,000, $3,500, and you get too many of those and you just can't cover a lot of it,” he said. “So, the recent resources that we had at that time, just were not enough to sufficiently fill that need.”

Even the group’s successes had a dark side, he said. He cited the 636 evictions the charity prevented in 2022, and said that with more money, they likely could have prevented more than 900 local evictions.

“These are all big-city needs; poverty, hunger, housing,” Horton said. “We're trying to meet those in small-town ways, we're trying to build community.”

Deupree agreed.

“Now’s just a time when the disparity in our community is brought to light,” she added.

However, when things go right and clients do get the help they need, these problems are resolved successfully more often than not.

CAC reported that within 180 days of delivering assistance, 93 percent of clients have stabilized their housing situation, 85 percent have kept their utilities connected, and a little over half have completely resolved their crisis.

Horton said the nonprofit has seen the profound impact it can make on clients’ lives.

“I was there one Saturday morning in March, a lady came in for a final tax appointment,” he recounted. “She was a little bit early, so she sat down, and I introduced myself. She said, ‘I've got to tell you this, CAC saved my life,’”

Horton said the organization strives to uphold the dignity of clients and build trust.

CAC is always looking for help from the community during hard times, and any gift of time, money, food or donated items, will touch more lives than the donor could imagine.

To assist in the effort, Deupree suggested gifting a few extra cans of tuna, beans or spaghetti sauce to the client choice pantry, or doing a closet cleanout for donations to the CAC thrift store locations. Even a small monetary donation would go a long way, she said.

“We really need any and all help the community can give, even $20 a month. That would really move the needle for some of our clients,” she said.

For more information about the Community Assistance Center, its services, how to help or how to get help, visit ourcac.org.