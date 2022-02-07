Cities schedule special events celebrating Black History Month

METRO ATLANTA — To commemorate Black History Month, many area cities have scheduled special events celebrating African American culture.
Here are some free Black History Month events to mark on your calendar for the weeks ahead.
Milton & Alpharetta
Live Discussion with Ngor Kur Mayol: Mike Buchanan and Ngor Kur Mayol will discuss Mayol’s inspiring story of survival as a former Lost Boy of Sudan. Attendees can expect to hear his firsthand account of arriving in the United States in 2001 from a Kenyan refugee camp after Sudanese forces attacked his home and surrounding villages in South Sudan. This free event is perfect for those interested in unique storytelling with a historical glimpse into another culture.
When: Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: Alpharetta City Hall
Roswell
Black History 101: This educational event focuses on African-American history as well as cultural staples including storytelling and drumming. Attendees will enjoy a celebration of the many contributions of Black art and culture featuring the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, hands-on art projects and live entertainment. This is perfect for those who are looking to further their knowledge of the African-American cultural impact firsthand. You can also find more information about the Roswell Roots Festival at roswellgov.com for more Black History events.
When: Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Bill Johnson Community Activity Building
Johns Creek
Black History Month Coloring Pages: For the entire month of February, guests are welcome to make and/or take coloring pages commemorating prominent African-American figures throughout history. Colored pencils and crayons are available for those participating for in-house use only. This is a great way for artists of all ages to celebrate the month with some of our most famous African-American icons. For more information, email Carla Burton at Carla.burton@fultoncountyga.gov.
When: All February
Where: Ocee Library
Dunwoody
Black History Month – Art/Mural Exhibit: This marks the second year that Brook Run Park is hosting their public art exhibit for Black History Month. Several talented artists created large murals for display along the exterior fence at the entrance of the Brook Run Skate Park on Peachtree Road. For the entire month, residents and visitors are invited to come and see this artwork on display. For more information about the featured artists, visit dunwoodyga.gov/blackhistorymurals.
When: All February
Where: Brook Run Park
Cumming - Forsyth County
Dance and Belongings: Atlanta’s Chicago Steppin Community: Dr. Anjulet Tucker leads this discussion about the history of Chicago Steppin, a popular African-American partnered social dance, and its actively growing community within Atlanta. Tucker will dive into how the dance came about and how it continues to find a place among dancers today. This is a perfect opportunity to learn about a little-known artform and the physical connection and expression it creates.
When: Feb. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Cumming Library
