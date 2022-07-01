Children’s Development Academy receives highest state quality rating

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell nonprofit child care center Children’s Development Academy has received a three star quality rating from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning for 2022.
Three stars is the highest possible quality rating for a child care provider, and only 10 percent of the nearly 4,500 eligible centers receive the distinction. Children’s Development Academy has maintained its perfect ranking since 2015.
“We are so incredibly proud to once again be awarded a Three Star Quality Rating,” academy CEO and Executive Director Maggie DeCan said. “As a nonprofit preschool serving low-income families in our community, it is especially important to us that we are providing the highest quality early education possible. The Three Star Quality Rating is a testament to our teachers and school staff who wholeheartedly give their best to our kids every day.”
The academy has provided child care and education to children whose parents may not otherwise be able to afford it since 1967. The nonprofit now serves up to 200 children between the ages of 1 and 5.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a letter congratulating the academy, noting the important role early childhood education plays in a child’s later life. Fulton County School Board member Katha Stuart praised the academy for its service to the community.
"Fulton County is fortunate to have the Children's Development Academy in our community", Stuart said. "The high quality early education that they provide to at-risk children helps ensure all kids start kindergarten with the tools they need to be successful, which benefits not only those children, but our entire school community."
— Jake Drukman