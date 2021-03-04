MILTON, Ga. — Four Cambridge High School seniors recently earned their Gold Award, the highest achievement by the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. Katie Krznarich, Ruhi Shirke, Grace Ghent and Emily Kitchens earned the distinction.
