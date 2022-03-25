Buice Road blooms in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Just seven months since his sunflower field raised spirits and money for the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, Wills LaCrosse is at it again — this time with tulips.

LaCrosse’s field, just off Buice Road, is in full bloom with over 20,000 tulip bulbs in every color.

On weekends, until the spring blooms sell out, passersby can buy a bouquet and wander the field.

LaCrosse and volunteers from Autrey Mill will be on hand to help visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visitors can pay for their flowers using cash or Venmo, LaCrosse said, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the preserve.

In contrast to his sunflower endeavor, planting the tulips was a huge, messy ordeal.

He and his sweetheart, Annette Winchester, planted the bulbs in the winter to bloom by spring.

“The nasty part was that when we planted them in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve and unfortunately, it rained like crazy,” LaCrosse said. “We were planting in really swampy conditions, and it was miserable. … We ended up hand-planting 21,000 bulbs ourselves.”

But months later, his and his sweetheart’s labor of love has come to full bloom.

“Oh my goodness, they’re just gorgeous,” LaCrosse said. “It’s just beautiful, I go out there and take pictures of them every morning.”

The pink bulbs have mostly bloomed for the season, LaCrosse said, but the deep purple tulips, “Color of Night,” are expected to be in full bloom this weekend, joining the red, yellow, white and exotic tulips already bringing color to the field.

“Everyone’s favorites seem to be the purple,” LaCrosse said. “The real bright red and the yellow ones are really good, but it’s just a wonderful thing. I mean, they just make you feel good.”