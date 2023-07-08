Brothers customize musical repertoire to suit seniors’ tastes

CUMMING, Ga. — Close to two dozen residents at the Oaks at Hampton assisted living facility tapped their feet, clapped their hands and nodded their heads side to side listening to Nick Vernola and his brother Mike play familiar tunes.
Gathered around in big, comfy couches and armchairs, residents listened to songs from the “Great American Songbook.” Some dogs were wandering about, probably feeling the music too.
“That's a fictitious book that exists, but everybody knows what songs are in it. It’s songs that everybody knows — that’s why,” Nick said.
Wearing a red beret and shirt with musical notes, Nick took the lead of the set and introduced songs with history lessons and personal anecdotes. He played the virtual accordion, as part of the moniker Memory Lane.
Nick’s instrument had been programmed with a couple hundred different types of recordings, or samplings. But that day he used all orchestrations, with sounds from the saxophone, clarinet, trumpet and harmonica.
The first of two solos was “Begin the Beguine” by Cole Porter, written in World War I to an African drum beat.
Later introducing a re-recording of a 1930s song by Willie Nelson, Nick said music is timeless.
“It travels through the years,” he said. “It stays with us.”
It also stays with the residents, despite mental handicaps, re-animating them and carrying them back to days long ago.
“I try to calculate when they were 18 to 24 years old because that’s when people remember the most about the music, and sometimes playing music that their parents listened to really works as well,” Mike said.
Other classics in the one-hour set were Tommy Dorsey’s “Tea for Two Cha-Cha,” Glen Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade” and Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” sung in part by Nick who assumed Satchmo’s distinct gravelly voice.
Soon, the Vernolas will also have a projector set up behind them as they play, casting old television programs like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and maybe some silent clips of The Beatles and Bing Crosby.
Giving back
Around six years ago, Nick met a woman at a homeowners association function, who said an assisted living center off Tribble Gap Road was looking for entertainment. He and Mike have been touring senior living facilities ever since.
Over time, they developed a catalog of about 300 songs and practice at Mike’s house. Newer songs are introduced as crowds change with age.
The brothers play all over North Georgia, in Cumming, Roswell, Canton and Gainesville, and book over 100 performances a year with repeat clients, playing at the same facilities every month. They know some residents by name, like a woman named Georgia who was front and center to “Georgia on My Mind” at Oaks at Hampton.
Originally from New York, the Vernolas had a musical upbringing. Their parents always had the phonograph on. They also played in bands albeit in different decades — Nick is 15 years older than Mike, and he had exposure at the 1964 New York World’s Fair as well as a restaurant on Broadway.
“I was destined to be in entertainment because I was born one block off of Broadway in Times Square,” Nick said.
Mike pulled up an old photo of himself in the ’70s with big hair, holding a guitar.
“I had dreams of being a rock star. You want to conquer the world. You want to build a business. You get past all of that,” Nick said. “Now, I just want to give back.”
Jogging memory
For the first year and a half, Nick and Mike played for free but began charging a nominal fee of $50 once they saw more demand. Before the COVID pandemic, they put on nearly 300 shows a year.
“You know, we watched our father wither away in a nursing home” Mike said, describing a time when an older fellow walked into his father’s facility, setting up and strumming a guitar. “We said to each other — ‘Boy, I’d like to be doing that.”
Earlier that day, the Vernolas played for the same facility’s memory care unit — coined as the “mile-long walk” by Laurie Owens, assisted living lifestyle director at Oaks at Hampton.
Owens grew up at Oaks at Hampton, taking her mother’s position when she retired. Her twin sister works there, too. Nick and Mike had been playing before Owens began working there, and she wanted to continue their shows for residents — her “adoptive grandparents.”
“[Music] lets them reminisce, and bring back memories,” Owens said.
While the brothers enjoy playing at independent living residences, where there are full-blown dance parties, memory care is their most rewarding show.
During one performance at a memory care facility in Gainesville, one woman mouthed all the words to all the songs. After the performance, Nick and Mike were told by an employee that she never spoke.
“You get a lot of stuff like that,” Mike said.