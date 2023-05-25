Brief: Mount Pisgah cuts ribbon on new preschool facility

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mount Pisgah Christian School’s new preschool facility, the Stuart and Eulene Murray Academy, will open its doors this fall.
Located on the Lower School campus of MPCS, the 24,000 square foot preschool has 10 new classrooms, a chapel and theatre space, innovation center, and an outdoor playscape.
The Murray Academy program serves the school’s three and four-year-old full day preschool students. An open house on June 1 for interested families will include a tour of the new facility.
First made possible by Mount Pisgah Church’s generous gift to the school of the South Campus property itself, the Murray Academy is named in recognition of a $1 million grant from the Stuart and Eulene Murray Foundation.
Located in Johns Creek, Mount Pisgah Christian School serves more than 1,000 students from infants through 12th grade.
To learn more and schedule a tour, visit www.mountpisgahschool.org