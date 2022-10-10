Bridge to Grace plans pumpkin patch fundraiser

ROSWELL, Ga. — October means pumpkins for Bridge to Grace Covenant Church in Roswell, where the community flocks each year to choose their pumpkins and take family photos to benefit a variety of outreach projects.
The church is hosting its 13th annual pumpkin patch from Oct. 5 through Halloween. All monies raised will be used for outreach in the Roswell community, including food the church provides to 100 families each month and food pantries at two local schools.
Bridge to Grace Covenant Church Committee Member Pam Vance invites everyone to come see the patch.
“Bridge to Grace is looking forward to welcoming guests to our 13th annual pumpkin patch,” Vance said. “In addition to pumpkins, we offer lots of beautiful fall photo opportunities, and there are special events on weekends.”
The pumpkin patch will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Bridge to Grave Covenant Church is at 2385 Holcomb Bridge Road. in Roswell.
— Chamian Cruz