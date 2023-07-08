Books hot off the press add sizzle to July author events

The dog days of summer have arrived, but these nearby book events are the cat’s meow. Author appearances across the area in July offer such novel approaches to beating the heat as curling up with a chilling thriller or perusing a variety of genres with a locally distilled beverage in hand.
What’s more, local luminaries are providing much of the month’s reading respite. Lisa Yaszek, the Regents Professor of Science Fiction Studies at Georgia Tech, is heading to Suwanee July 20 to talk about her new anthology. Atlanta’s Thomas Mullen, an internationally bestselling author and Townsend Award finalist, will discuss his latest release in Sandy Springs July 24. And, on July 25, the powerhouse Atlanta Writers Club couple of George Weinstein and Kim Conroy are launching a pair of new books in Alpharetta.
Here are details about these and other July author events:
Saturday, July 8, Licia Chenoweth. Chenoweth will chat about her award-winning debut middle-grade novel, "My Thousand Treasures.” Noon. Talk, signing. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331 www.read-it-again.com
Saturday, July 15, Cody Ray George. George will chronicle his new occult thriller, "Good Night Room Nine." Noon. Discussion, signing. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331. www.read-it-again.com
Saturday July 15, Boozy Book Fair. Suwanee’s Read It Again Bookstore is partnering with Distillery of Modern Art on a Boozy Bookfair showcasing a selection of carefully curated books and locally distilled beverages. 6 p.m. Free. Distillery of Modern Art, 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404- 482-2663. distilleryofmodernart.com
Thursday, July 20, Lisa Yaszek. Yaszek, the Regents Professor of Science Fiction Studies at Georgia Tech, will detail her new anthology, "The Future Is Female! Volume Two, The 1970s: More Classic Science Fiction Stories By Women: A Library of America Special Publication.” 7 p.m. Talk, signing. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331. www.read-it-again.com
Saturday, July 22, George Weinstein and Kim Conrey. Married Atlanta Writers Club officers Weinstein and Conrey will sign and discuss their latest works. Weinstein is the award-winning author of six titles, including the Southern Gothic historical novel “Hardscrabble Road” and its sequel, “Return to Hardscrabble Road.” Conrey’s works include the sci-fi romance series Ares Ascending and the urban fantasy, “Nicholas Eternal.” 11 a.m. Free. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton. 770-797-5566. Poeandcompanybookstore.com
Monday, July 24, Thomas Mullen. Friends of the Sandy Springs Library, in partnership with Bookmiser, will host Mullen, an internationally bestselling author and Townsend Award finalist. The conversation will center on his seventh book, “Blind Spots,” a riveting crime novel with a speculative edge about the ways our perceptions of reality can be manipulated. 6 p.m. Discussion, signing. Free. Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Atlanta. 404-612-7000. bookmiser.net/book-events.html
Tuesday, July 25, George Weinstein and Kim Conrey. A Novel Idea presents Atlanta’s philanthropic writing couple as they officially launch their latest books. Weinstein, the twice-former president and current executive director of the Atlanta Writers Club, will focus on his new release, “Offlining.” Conrey, whose many roles include serving as AWC’s vice president of operations, will be spotlighting “Nicholas Eternal.” Bookmiser will have copies of both authors’ novels for sale. 7 p.m. Celebration, signing. Free. Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern, 10595 Old Alabama Road, Alpharetta. 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/book-events.html
Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29, Monday, July 31: Friends of the Roswell Library will have a “Mid-Summer Sale” filled with all the boxes of treasures they can pull from storage. Old and new books, books for children and senior citizens, fiction and non-fiction, vintage and collectible, cheap and pricey, sad and funny. If weather permits, the sale will be held on the library’s front porch as well as in the meeting room and bookstore. Free. See website for hours. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700. forl.net
To submit an author event for the upcoming month, email Kathy Des Jardins Cioffi at kathydesjardins3@gmail.com by the 15th.