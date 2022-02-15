Big Oak Tavern in Roswell mobilizes Hero Meals for frontline workers

ROSWELL, Ga. — Big Oak Tavern chef-owner Nate Armstrong has relaunched his Hero Meals initiative to support frontline workers who have been overlooked the past two years.
The campaign focuses on those at COVID-19 vaccination sites, small doctor’s offices, call centers and non-profits. And while Armstrong continues to support the community, this time he has his team at Big Oak Tavern and a state senator to back him up in an effort to deliver 100,000 free meals all over Georgia.
“My main goal is to start a chain reaction,” Armstrong said. “I would love for it to go to South Carolina, to North Carolina and then for it to start with other restaurants. When you think about how short-staffed everyone is, a little show of appreciation and thank you goes a long way.”
Armstrong began the initiative in 2020. At the time, Big Oak Tavern had only been open for a month when it was forced to shut down. Armstrong said despite his own pandemic struggles, he immediately wondered about what he could do for the community.
Through Hero Meals, Armstrong was able to deliver 650 meals to local intensive care COVID-19 units. But as enthusiasm for the initiative faded, so did deliveries. Armstrong said his team began to drop off meals to a firehouse or small site only every couple of months.
Then the Omicron surge hit.
Big Oak Tavern was among the first few restaurants to close and do take-out only, a move Armstrong made on his own for the safety of his family and staff. Then about a month ago he said he woke up at 3 a.m. with a nagging feeling that he needed to relaunch Hero Meals on a grander scale.
That same day, Fox 5 News reached out to him about a story, and a short time later so did 11Alive. Armstrong said State Sen. John Albers also reached out to donate the first $1,000, or 100 meals, to relaunch the initiative and to say he and his wife Kari Albers wanted to partner with him to start a foundation – the Big Oak Cares Foundation.
“[Sen. Albers] said we’ve seen what you’ve done in the community, so we want to help you,” Armstrong said. “Everything started to line up.”
Armstrong put $5,000 of his own money from Big Oak Tavern to get going. To date, he and his team have delivered nearly 2,000 meals to sites as close as the Drake House to as far as Henry County. Armstrong said they’re good meals, too.
Each dish contains a mix of either salmon, ribeye, pulled pork, rib tips, fried chicken, brisket and mixed or seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, roasted red potatoes, green beans or broccoli. There are also vegan and vegetarian options.
“I’m passionate about food, so this is my outlet to show we care,” Armstrong said. “That’s what I want the community to understand. This is real.”
Since relaunching the initiative, there’s been an outpouring of support from nurses and other frontline workers, who often take to social media to express how much they enjoy knowing someone is thinking about them. Armstrong said it’s also boosted morale among his staff.
“They love it,” Armstrong said. “Even though we’re closed for takeout only and there are some days they don’t make great tips, they understand that when we do reopen it’s going to be worth staying. What we’re doing is for a great cause.”
Armstrong said the fact that the restaurant survived the height of the pandemic solely based on community support says a lot. After leaving Stoney River Steakhouse, where he worked as the executive chef and later the general manager, he vowed to integrate Big Oak Tavern into the community.
“I’ve always been the person to give back,” Armstrong said. “It’s something that I’m passionate about. It’s just I never had an outlet. Now that I have the outlet no one can stop me. … We literally want to plant our roots in Roswell and grow with the community, and that’s what we’ve done.”
Big Oak Tavern has remained closed since the last week of December. The plan is to continue delivering meals primarily Monday through Friday and open the patio on weekends. Armstrong said a car went through the patio last summer and the damage is only now being repaired.
In the meantime, the community is encouraged to donate by visiting bigoaktavern.com. The community is also asked to share information on future sites to visit. Armstrong said if he has to take Hero Meals on the road to cook on site, he will.
Big Oak Tavern is located at 1090 Alpharetta St. in Roswell. For updates, go to Big Oak Tavern on Facebook and Instagram.
