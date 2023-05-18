Bestselling authors’ new books make May busier than ever

As if Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and graduations galore aren’t enough for one month, this May promises to be busier than ever, thanks to a pair of acclaimed Atlanta-area authors promoting new books. Karen White and Joshilyn Jackson, names long familiar to readers in this country and beyond, routinely bring the party with them everywhere they go, new releases in tow.
With nearly two million books in print in 15 languages, White’s novels are often set in the South, have a paranormal twist and are filled with a mix of family drama, mystery, intrigue and romance.
In “The House on Prytania,” a woman is haunted – both literally and figuratively – by ghosts of the past. The book is available May 9. And, one week later, the Milton resident will be discussing the novel at her hometown library.
“Join me on Tuesday, May 16th, at 6 p.m. at our very own and gorgeous Milton Library,” White said. “It's always a pleasure chatting about books with my Milton neighbors. Local bookseller Annell Gerson of Bookmiser will be on hand to sell books – and I'll be on hand to sign them. It's a win-win!”
Jackson, whose page-turning thrillers and Southern fiction have been translated into a dozen languages, will be at the Alpharetta Library May 23. She will be talking about her new title, “With My Little Eye,” which author Karin Slaughter called “a dark, twisting confection. ‘With My Little Eye’ will send readers racing through its pages. Joshilyn Jackson is a master storyteller.”
Jackson will be in conversation with another renowned author, Wanda Morris, and both will be answering questions and signing books.
Details about these events, and others, are:
Tuesday, May 2: Lynn Cullen. Johns Creek Books and Gifts will host the bestselling author of historical fiction as she chats about her new release, “The Woman With The Cure.” Cullen’s book is based on the true story of Dr. Dorothy Horstmann, whose groundbreaking research helped make the polio vaccine possible. 1 p.m. Conversation, signing. Free. Johns Creek Books and Gifts, 6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway, Suite B500, Johns Creek, 770-696-9999. johnscreekbooks.com
Saturday, May 6: Boozy Bookfair. Read It Again Bookstore, Suwanee, is partnering with Distillery of Modern Art on a Boozy Bookfair spotlighting carefully curated books and locally distilled beverages. 6 p.m. Free. Distillery of Modern Art, 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com/event/boozy-bookfair-doma-0
Tuesday, May 9: Shelby Van Pelt. Roswell Reads will host two virtual book discussions of Van Pelt’s New York Times bestselling debut novel, “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” Online. 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Free. Register by emailing name, city and preferred time to RoswellReadsBookDiscussions@gmail.com. Roswell Reads book discussions are moderated by volunteers (without authors) and all selections are available at Bookmiser. 770-509-5611. RoswellReads.com
Tuesday, May 16: Karen White. The North Atlanta Author Series continues with White, the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 34 books, including the Tradd Street series. Book two in her new Royal Street series is “The House on Prytania.” 6 p.m. Talk, signing. Free. Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton. bookmiser.net/book-events.html
Tuesday, May 16: Boozy Bookfair. Suwanee’s Read It Again Bookstore is partnering with Indio Brewing for a Boozy Bookfair featuring thoughtfully curated books and locally brewed beer. 6 p.m. Free. Indio Brewing, 5019 W Broad St. NE M145, Sugar Hill. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com/event/boozy-bookfair-indio-brewing-co
Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, Monday, May 22: Friends of Roswell Library will have a “Stock up for Summer Book Sale” featuring children’s books, $1 novels, nonfiction titles and more. Free. See website for hours. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700. forl.net
Tuesday, May 23: Joshilyn Jackson. A Novel Idea presents Jackson, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling novelist, detailing her latest release, “With My Little Eye.” Jackson will be in conversation with thriller writer Wanda Morris, and Bookmiser will have both authors’ books available to purchase. 6 p.m. Talk, signing. Free. Alpharetta Branch Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 770-509-5611. anovelidea.us
Saturday, May 27-28: Married authors George Weinstein and Kim Conrey will be signing their books at the Alpharetta Street Fest. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta. eventeny.com/events/2022-alpharetta-arts-streetfest-3515/