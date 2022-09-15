Avalon teams with charity for fall fashion benefit

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Tickets for the 2022 Noon to Night Fall Fashion Benefit are now on sale.
The runway show was created in 2015 to provide Bert’s Big Adventure children living with chronic and terminal illnesses a magical moment in the spotlight – free from hospital gowns and medical practitioners. It also gives Avalon retailers and restaurants a chance to highlight seasonal fashions and tastes.
Noon to Night will be held on Sept. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at Avalon on 3175 Avalon Blvd. Tickets are available for general admission or VIP.
Since teaming up, the organizations have raised over $350,000 to send BBA kids and their families on an all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World. Following the annual trip, BBA provides year-round support through initiatives such as the Family Reunion Adventures, the Fairy God Parent volunteer program and additional charitable services.
Bert’s Big Adventure also hosted a benefit show on Aug. 20 at Roswell Performing Arts, where the resident dance company Roswell Dance Starz performed “Choreography for a Cause.” The dance company’s pre-professional program gives young dancers training in technique and experience in public performance.
The fashion show kicks off with a cocktail hour featuring light bites and cocktails from Avalon restaurants. Georgia’s top benefit auctioneer Dean Crownover will then lead a “Fund the Need” fundraiser, where guests can make contributions toward specific Walt Disney World experiences.
Models will hit the catwalk at 8 p.m. with local media personalities Mara Davis and Monica Kaufman-Pearson serving as co-hosts. Afterward, VIP ticket holders are invited to The Hotel at Avalon for a silent disco with a live DJ, complimentary beverages and pizza from Antico.
For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit experienceavalon.com.