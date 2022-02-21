Autrey Mill Nature Preserve hosts Feeding Fridays

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Feeding Fridays have returned to Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. Six more dates remain for the springtime family-friendly events.
Twice a month on Friday evenings, families are invited behind the scenes of the Nature Preserve to learn about, and feed, the animals that call it home.
Visitors get the chance to interact with Autrey Mill’s wide array of residents including its reptiles, goats, amphibians, chickens, ducks and bunnies, Executive Director Lizen Hayes said.
“It’s a great event for family and all ages are welcome,” Hayes said.
The preserve also hosted Feeding Fridays in the fall, Hayes said, and the events were so popular they decided to bring them back for the spring.
Feeding Fridays fall within the Preserve’s mission of increasing wildlife education and inspiring appreciation and preservation of the environment.
“We talk all about what different animals eat, what’s good for them, what’s not good for them because we do have sometimes a problem with people bringing food from home to feed our goats or ducks,” Hayes said.
Attendees are asked to register online ahead of time in addition to paying the fee for participation: $10 for non-members and $7 for Family Level Members.
Upcoming Feeding Friday events will be hosted on March 4, March 18, April 1, April 15, May 6 and May 20, all beginning at 4:30 p.m.
For more information on Feeding Fridays or to register, visit autreymill.org.