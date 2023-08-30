August’s many book events spur back-to-school shuffle

Author events could have everyone hitting the books this month, and not just students.
August’s abundance of literary happenings include Forsyth County Public Library’s monthlong series supporting local writers, as well as a week of anniversary celebrations at Milton’s Poe & Company Bookstore. Add in appearances by a host of notable wordsmiths like much-honored Chika Unigwe and Becky Albertalli, whose debut novel was adapted into the feel-good film “Love, Simon,” and avid readers would do well to have any back-to-school shopping finished early.
Details about these and other author activities in August are below.
Wednesday, Aug. 16. Wild Woman Who Write Writing Workshop Series. Kathy Nichols, one of five members of the author-support podcast group, will lead a writing class emphasizing individual attention and encouragement. 7 p.m. $20. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton. 770-797-5566. Poeandcompanybookstore.com
Thursday, Aug. 17. Kay Paschal. The author of “Insert Giggle Giggle: Laughing Your Way Through Raising Kids and Running a Business” will share lighthearted parenting advice. 5 p.m. Free. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton. 770-797-5566. Poeandcompanybookstore.com
Saturday, Aug. 19, Dr. Martha Boone. The North Atlanta Author Series will host the launch of “The Unfettered Urologist: What I Never Had Time to Tell You in a Fifteen Minute Office Visit.” Boone, a local urologist and author, will be in conversation with Mary Ann Walser, an attorney and realtor. 2 p.m. Free. Milton Branch Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/book-events.html
Sunday, Aug. 20, Forsyth County Public Library’s Local Authors Showcase. Keynote speaker George Weinstein, author and executive director of the Atlanta Writers Club, will kick off Forsyth’s second annual event with “We're All in this Together: The Importance of Finding a Writing Family.” Multiple local authors will also be featured. 2 p.m. Free. Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road, Cumming. 678-513-9364. forsythpl.org/event/8717909
Sunday, Aug. 20, Book Fair for Grown Ups. Read It Again Bookstore will partner with a Milton winery on a book fair featuring carefully curated books and local wine. 2 p.m. Free. Painted Horse Winery and Vineyards, 13762 Hopewell Road, Milton. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com/event/painted-horse-winery-vineyards-book-fair-grown-ups
Tuesday, Aug. 22, Christopher Swann, Mike Shaw, T.M. Brown and Kate Hallock. A Novel Idea Author Showcase presents “A Night of History, Mystery, Mayhem and Music” featuring four authors and musical interludes. Bookmiser will have the writers’ books for sale. 7 p.m. Free. Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern, 10595 Old Alabama Road, Alpharetta. 770-509-5611. anovelidea.us
Saturday, Aug 26, Marilyn Baron and Kathy Des Jardins. Award-winning novelists Marilyn Baron and Kathy Des Jardins will headline a double author event featuring Baron’s latest cozy mystery, “The Case of the Forgotten Fragonard,” and Des Jardins’ debut release, “Mama Tried,” along with book-themed snacks. Noon. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 314, Suwanee. 770-232.9331. read-it-again.com/event/kathy-des-jardins-marilyn-baron-author-event
Saturday, Aug. 26, Becky Albertalli. The North Atlanta Author Series continues with the former psychologist chatting about her most recent young adult bestseller, “Imogen, Obviously.” 2 p.m. Free. Milton Branch Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/book-events.html
Sunday, Aug. 27, Andrew Diaz Winkelmann. Bookmiser presents an intimate afternoon with the Cuban-American author of the debut novel, “The Guava Tree.” 4:30 p.m. Free. 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/book-events.html
To submit an author event for the upcoming month, email Kathy Des Jardins Cioffi at kathydesjardins3@gmail.com by the 15th.