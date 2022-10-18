Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival to host 10-year anniversary this weekend

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Hebrew Order of David has announced the official in-person and live return of the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival taking place on Oct. 23.
The event will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.
Celebrating its official 10-year anniversary, the festival will host over 20 teams including traveling participants from Florida, Texas and Washington, D.C., to take part in this year’s competition.
Organizers expect more than 4,000 barbecue lovers and community supporters to be in attendance. The festival offers events and musical programming for all ages in addition to barbecue tastings and vendor booths showcasing local Kosher caterers, community organizations, first responders, artisans and more.
For the past several years the Cobb County Police Department has entered a team to participate in the festival’s competition. In light of recent events, in which two Cobb County deputies were lost in the line of duty, the festival and its organizers will be making a donation with a portion of the event proceeds to honor their memories and families left behind.
“In these tough situations, we must all find ways to support each other,” said Jody Pollack, the executive director for the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival. “These brave men and women have been participating in the festival alongside us for several years, and we wanted to find a way to honor their colleagues’ memories.”