Atlanta Community Food Bank gives $455,000 to nonprofit partners

ATLANTA — Atlanta Community Food Bank announced March 28 that it has given a total of $455,000 across more than 90 individual grants to Metro Atlanta food banks and pantries.

Each grant is worth $5,000, and recipients span 21 Metro Atlanta and North Georgia counties including Fulton, DeKalb and Forsyth. Some recipients include St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Dunwoody, The Place of Forsyth County and YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

The funds are intended to go toward crucial equipment needs to support food storage and distribution, such as fridges and freezers. Atlanta Community Food Bank has seen an increased need for food assistance as rent and the cost of living have increased on the heels of the pandemic.

“We couldn’t fulfill our mission without our nonprofit partner agencies,” Atlanta Community Food Bank CEO Kyle Waide said. “Our partners are invaluable in our work to get desperately needed food to the roughly 715,000 Georgia neighbors who need assistance, and these grants will help increase their capacity to help.”

The food bank estimates that nearly one in eight Georgians and one in seven children is food insecure in its service area.

Recipients of the $5,000 grant include faith-based organizations, community and mobile food pantries, homeless shelters, veteran support organizations and community kitchens. Urban Recipe, a food co-op based in Fulton County, was another recipient.

“This grant provides our organization with the tools necessary to build resilient and responsive co-ops and create more opportunities for our co-ops to sustain, grow and empower the communities they support,” Urban Recipe Executive Director Jeremy Lewis said.

— Jake Drukman