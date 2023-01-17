Atlanta animal shelter lowers adoption rates

FULTON COUNTY, Ga.— Throughout January, you can adopt a pet from LifeLine Animal Project for $23. The “new year, new friend” deal includes spay and neuter, vaccines and microchip. Typically, dogs have an $85 adoption fee at Lifeline, and cats have a $65 fee.
The organization also opened a new pop-up dog adoption center for the month at 981 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta. The adoption center is open seven days a week.
LifeLine Animal Project also manages Fulton County and DeKalb County Animal Shelters and provides animal enforcement services in Fulton County. As the largest animal welfare organization in Georgia, Lifeline aims to “end the shelter euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals.”