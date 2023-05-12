Ask Appen: What's a Local Maintenance Improvement Grant?

The Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) is a Georgia Department of Transportation initiative that distributes a portion of gas tax revenue to local governments for transportation improvements.
Some cities, like Milton, Alpharetta and Dunwoody, use the grant for repaving or resurfacing.
However, eligible projects vary. Johns Creek used LMIG to construct a right-turn lane into Autrey Mill Middle School on Old Alabama Road and recently approved a contract for a new left-turn lane into Chattahoochee High School on Taylor Road with its $700,000 budget in fiscal year 2023.
Each city sees different grant amounts, determined by centerline mileage — the total length of a given road from its starting point to its end. The program also requires that Fulton County cities match 30 percent.
While most local transportation projects are funded by the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, city public works departments receive gas tax dollars through LMIGs awarded in the summer. Those dollars stopped flowing into state coffers last year when Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state fuel tax from March 2022 to January.
Local media reported that Kemp’s suspension of the gas tax eliminated an additional 29 cents per gallon on unleaded gas purchases.
The suspension saved drivers $1 billion, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue. But a representative with GDOT said suspending the tax has had no impact on transportation projects to date.
Public works directors across north Metro Atlanta cities also said they do not expect to see a difference in LMIG funding as the state is expected to replenish lost collections with surplus funds.