Ask Appen: Smith Plantation, Holly Hill and Milton teens

You may have noticed a certain tab on Appen Media’s website titled “Ask a Question.” At Appen, community engagement is essential, and we want to answer your questions. Here are a few recent inquiries we can answer for you.
When does the Smith Plantation cooking happen?
You’re likely referring to open-hearth cooking and living history with Clarissa Clifton, an ongoing cooking demonstration focused on open-hearth meals and historical southern poverty food.
Clifton hosts the free events on select Saturdays from 10 a.m-3 p.m. The next open-hearth cooking dates are May 13 and May 27.
Appen Media profiled Clarissa Clifton earlier this year. Read the story on Roswell’s living historian here.
Where is the Holly Hill property located on Mimosa Boulevard bought for $1.5 million? I can’t locate it on maps.
The Holly Hill property is on Mimosa Boulevard directly behind Roswell Town Square. It has a historic placard in front to identify it! The best address is 632 Mimosa Blvd.
The city of Roswell bought the property on December 13 for $1.5 million, and city officials said the historic asset plan for Holly Hill and other properties will be discussed in 2023.
Any update on the case for Cameron Walker and Jonathan Murray?
Our latest story on the two Milton High School student athletes accused of a 2021 murder of an Alpharetta man is from Jan. 26.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution recently reported the pair have been offered two life sentences if they plead guilty in the fatal shooting. The two men have until the next pretrial hearing to decide if they’ll take the plea or move forward with the murder trial.
Was there a murder suicide in Alpharetta this weekend? (March 13)
The Alpharetta Police Department did not investigate a murder suicide the weekend of March 10-12, according to the agency.