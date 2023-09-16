Area hockey team headed to Canada

MILTON, Ga. — Ben Parsons, a 12-year-old seventh grader at Northwestern Middle School, joined his Atlanta Fire Hockey Club teammates in an electronic recycling fundraiser at The Cooler Sept. 9 to raise funds for their upcoming tournament in Quebec, Canada. While the event was free, optional donations were appreciated to support the team with their travels in February. The team hoped to use this opportunity to help preserve the environment and make a positive impact on the community by safely recycling electronics that would otherwise end up in landfills.
“The boys are trying to incorporate a few different fundraisers to raise money to help with the costs associated with the Quebec tournament,” said Michelle Parsons, Ben’s mother. “But they were really excited when one of the players' parents suggested the electronics recycling fundraiser. It is an opportunity to help the community and help the environment.”
Parsons plays forward for the Atlanta Fire Pee Wee Quebec team which serves as part of the Southeastern Showcase League. Founded in 1960, the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament remains the oldest and most prestigious youth minor league tournament in the world. Attended annually by more than 120 teams representing 40 different countries, more than 1,100 former participants have gone on to play in the NHL including Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Marcel Dionne.
“All of the kids are really excited about having the opportunity to play hockey in another country and experience another culture,” Michelle said. “The program allows the players to stay with a French-speaking family for most of the 10-day tournament. The boys know that some of the most famous NHL players have played in this tournament.”
According to the Atlanta Fire Hockey Club website, the special tournament provides players with a “once-in-a-lifetime, multicultural experience.” Joining Parsons on the team are a few of his Northwestern classmates. In the hopes of continuously raising funds, the boys previously held an Atlanta Fire season kick-off party to sell raffle tickets along with offering sponsorship opportunities to local businesses.
Kicking off next year with their biggest tournament, the team “prepare, train, and play hard all season” in the hopes of competing well against teams from all over the world.
“What we found is that the hockey community is really family. His teammates and their entire families are a special group of friends. The boys are really excited about getting to know each other, learning, and growing as a team,” Michelle said. “The positive impact that hockey provides are its many life lessons including discipline, respect, teamwork, communication skills, and humility.”
To learn more about the Atlanta Fire Hockey Club, visit www.cooler.com/atlanta-fire. For more information about the fundraiser, visit www.givebutter.com/atlfirerecycles.