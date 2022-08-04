Apple Cider Days celebration returns in November

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Preservation Trust is inviting the community to celebrate fall with its annual Apple Cider Days Nov. 13.
The celebration will be at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will include family activities such as children’s crafts, a self-guided scavenger hunt, a peek inside the historic house and a petting zoo.
Residents and local schools and organizations are also invited to participate in Scarecrow Row, a community-wide scarecrow decorating contest. Submitted scarecrows will be on display throughout the event, and prizes will be awarded for winners in three categories.
Tickets are available online in advance of the event and cost $10 per person. Children 2 and under can attend for free. The event is limited, and reservations can be made for one of three time slots: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Reservations and tickets are available at appleciderdays.org. Free parking will be available at the Independence Square Office Park.