Appen Media hosts annual Best of North Atlanta Awards Gala

CUMMING, Ga. — Lots of applause, or what gala host Cadillac Jack called “hootin’ and hollerin,’” reverberated through the Forsyth Conference Center Oct. 27, where more than 300 award-winners walked down the red carpet to claim “Best of North Atlanta,” chosen by the public and recognized by Appen Media.
The gala touts Appen Media’s annual contest, which spans five categories in Food & Beverage, Medical, People and Community, Recreation and Services. The North Atlanta community had a one-month window for nominations and another month for voting. Eligible businesses were those located in Alpharetta, Forsyth County, Johns Creek, Milton and Roswell — all Appen Media news coverage areas.
“Each year, I continue to be impressed by the public response to our call to action to honor local businesses,” Appen Media Publisher Hans Appen said.
For the first time in its 15-year history, the contest surpassed 100,000 votes, which Appen said is a testament to readers’ appreciation and support for the area’s business community.
“This year’s award winners should be particularly proud to be recognized in the most competitive contest we’ve put on yet,” Appen said.
Following a two-year gap, the gala returned bigger and better than ever in a new space. With more than 400 guests, the event featured live music from Rae and the Royal Peacocks, dinner and dessert from A&S Culinary Concepts and Nothing Bundt Cakes and spirits from Mraz Audiology and Six Bridges Brewing.
There was also a photo booth, where guests could choose an array of props — including but not limited to, lobster claw rubber gloves.
Businesses give thanks
During cocktail hour, several award-winners shared their story and gratitude for recognition.
Kadijah Vickers earned Best New Business for her restaurant and bar, The Vick, which opened on Canton Street in Roswell August 2021. Vickers said she wasn’t aware that she won the award until one of her patrons came with two copies of the newspaper.
“I took the paper the next day and got it framed because I appreciate knowing that somebody saw the hard work that I had put in,” she said. “Because at times, you don't think anyone sees it.”
Vickers moved from Florida about 10 years ago to pursue her culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu. After running a few restaurants, she began her own catering business during the pandemic and sought commercial kitchen space to continue independent work.
While being a single business owner has its obstacles, Vickers said it’s rewarding to pursue her dream and passion.
“I know that I'm aligned with what I'm supposed to be doing,” she said.
While many in the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra were busy with rehearsal elsewhere, Board President Susan Hanna attended the gala on behalf of the nonprofit, which earned First Runner Up for Best Performing Arts/Theater.
“All of our efforts are finally paying off,” Hanna said.
Because of the pandemic, the organization went to extra lengths.
“We found a space that was big enough for us to social distance, rehearse and record,” she said. “We were able to march through the pandemic … There’s so much work that goes on behind the scenes.”
Hanna talked about Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra events, which foster inclusivity. For example, the Chamber Orchestra hosted a sensory-friendly concert for children with disabilities last year.
She recalled talking to a friend, who has a son with disabilities. Hanna said she often invites them to the orchestra’s events, and one day, asked her friend why attending is so important.
“Her son, although he may not be terribly communicative, is very connected to the music,” Hanna said. “I feel like music is a language that kind of ties us all.”