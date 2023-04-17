Annual Milton cycle event to benefit CHOA Patients

MILTON, Ga. — The beloved annual cycling event, the St. Paddy O’ Pedal, will return to the North Fulton County community for its eighth year in the coming weeks.
The charity bike ride will be held at Milton City Hall starting at 9 a.m. April 23 and will benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in memory of Kiersten Dickson, who died of lung cancer in 2015 at 20 years old.
“Treated by the compassionate doctors and staff at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Kiersten's parents teamed up with the St. Paddy O’Pedal team to create this event,” officials said. “Funds raised benefit research to help the fight against childhood cancer.”
The event will feature four ride options, including a 20-mile course, a 45-mile course, an 80-mile course and a 100-mile course stretching into Cherokee County.
Ride participants will receive free beer and lunch courtesy of From the Earth Brewery in Roswell, officials said.
For more information and ways to donate and register for the event, visit choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/foundation-events/st-paddy-opedal or contact event organizer Mark Murphy at markcmurphy1958@att.net.
— Alexander Popp