Annual Christmas tree recycling event returns to Metro Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Area residents can keep the spirit of giving alive by recycling instead of trashing their Christmas trees.
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation is sponsoring the 31st year of its annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event on Jan. 8.
Residents are encouraged to bring their Christmas trees — devoid of lights, tinsel and ornaments — to locations all over the state where the trees will be turned into mulch.
Keep North Fulton Beautiful, a subsidiary of KGBF, is facilitating three locations for tree drop-offs in the area.
Trees can be dropped at the Johns Creek Home Depot on State Bridge Road, the Sandy Springs Home Depot along Peachtree Dunwoody Road and the Sandy Springs Recycling Center.
Volunteers will be on hand at each location to help unload trees on Jan. 8, Foundation Executive Director Kathy Reed said.
During the event this year the Johns Creek location will be staffed with volunteers from local Boy Scout Troop 2000.
However, residents can also drop trees at any of the locations before the actual event, Reed said. At both Home Depot locations, residents have until Jan. 9, the day after the event, to drop off their trees.
The Sandy Springs Recycling Center will be accepting trees until Jan. 22.
Last year the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation collected more than 6,200 trees between their three locations.
Collected trees are mulched by Davey Tree Experts, after which residents, local businesses and governments can request the mulch free of charge on the Foundation’s website, keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org.
Participants of the 9 a.m. t0 4 p.m. event will also have the opportunity to pick up Dogwood and Northern Red Oak seedlings from the Georgia Forestry Commission for planting in their yards.
“We’ll be handing the seedlings out to people to encourage them to plant native trees,” Reed said.
To find more locations near you for tree donation, visit the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation website, kgbf.org.
