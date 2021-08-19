Sam and Heidi Alatar of Alpharetta, Georgia announce the promotion of their son, Gavin J. Alatar, to Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class in the United States Coast Guard.
GM2 Alatar, a graduate of Alpharetta High School, serves aboard the USCGC Bear (WMEC - 901), a medium endurance cutter based in Portsmouth, Virginia. The USCGC Bear serves our country in operations around the globe. Fair winds and following seas, GM2 Alatar. Bravo Zulu! Semper Paratus.
