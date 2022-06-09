Alpharetta's first wine festival is this Sunday

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The first Alpharetta Wine Festival will be held on the Town Green June 12.
The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. as local restaurants serve tastings of wines from around the world. Guests can listen to live music and peruse the festival’s pop-up shops.
VIP ticket holders will receive an hour of early access to the event and an exclusive VIP tent that features 30 premium wines for additional tastings. The VIP tent will also feature food from local restaurants to pair with wine.
“We are thrilled to bring this annual event to Alpharetta,” Co-founders Peggy Robinson and Dwight Cunningham said in a statement. “It’s going to be the perfect mix of tasty wines from around the world, music from local artist Blair Crimmins, and great shopping from the local retailers and boutique artists. Best of all, the event will benefit Angels Among Us Pet Rescue which will support local cats and dogs in our community.”
General admission tickets start at $60 and VIP tickets start at $110. A link to purchase tickets online can be found at awesomealpharetta.com.