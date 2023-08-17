Alpharetta students win bronze at national business conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two Alpharetta High School students won third place in the American enterprise project competition at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Atlanta June 27-30.
Cynthia Bai and Yohance Badyal, both incoming juniors, were recognized by a panel of judges at the conference for developing an informational project at their school to educate fellow students on the free enterprise system.
The pair taught more than 400 students during the 2022-23 academic year, with a focus on the importance of small businesses in American enterprise.
“I am very proud of Cynthia and Yohance and their commitment to make an impact on our community,” Alpharetta High School FBLA adviser and AP computer science teacher Thomas Hatcher said.
The pair won third place out of 70 teams in the American enterprise project category.
More than 8,700 high school students competed at the conference.