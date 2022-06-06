 Skip to main content
Alpharetta’s St. Thomas Aquinas church celebrates 50th anniversary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church celebrated its 50th anniversary June 4 and 5 with a small festival on church grounds on Rucker Road.

The main event took place Saturday afternoon into the evening, with children and families enjoying bounce houses, face painting, a soccer tournament and a donut eating contest while the church’s choirs sang songs of prayer. The activities were followed by a large mass delivered in English and Spanish within one of the parking lots. Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer led Saturday’s prayer.

“We call upon the Holy Spirit, as the early Christians did, to continue to guide the leadership of the church and the growth of the church and the direction of the church,” Hartmayer said during the Mass.

Following mass, celebrants enjoyed refreshments from food trucks and an outdoor concert in the parking lot. The celebration drew a diverse crowd of hundreds to enjoy the festivities.

On Sunday, the church held its regular mass and opened an exhibit showcasing artifacts and history of its 50-year history.

Monsignor Daniel Stack, St. Thomas Aquinas’ pastor, enjoyed the air of fun and family Saturday afternoon. He said that while nobody had a crystal ball, he felt good about the church’s next 50 years.

