Alpharetta Legion Post 201 celebrates Independence Day

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Some 1,000 guests gathered July 4 to commemorate Independence Day with a concert, food and fireworks at the American Legion Post 201 on Wills Road.
The post hosted performances by the Alpharetta City Band at 6 p.m. Post Commander Tom Billings led the band in the closing performance of “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.
Concessions earned the veterans’ group $1,696, and bar sales totaled $1,690. The parking team raised an additional $3,028 in donations.
The event concluded with an on-site viewing of the city’s fireworks at Wills Park.