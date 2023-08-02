 Skip to main content
Alpharetta Legion Post 201 celebrates Independence Day

ARH 0713 American Legion July 4th (1).jpg

Guests gather to celebrate Independence Day at the American Legion Post 201 on Wills Road July 4. The post estimated 1,000 attendees during the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display.

 SCOTT HOEHN/PROVIDED

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Some 1,000 guests gathered July 4 to commemorate Independence Day with a concert, food and fireworks at the American Legion Post 201 on Wills Road.

The post hosted performances by the Alpharetta City Band at 6 p.m. Post Commander Tom Billings led the band in the closing performance of “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

ARH 0713 American Legion July 4th (2).jpg

The Alpharetta City Band plays at an Independence Day celebration at the American Legion Post 201 on Wills Road July 4. The 6 p.m. concert concluded with “Stars and Stripes Forever” led by Post Commander Tom Billings.

Concessions earned the veterans’ group $1,696, and bar sales totaled $1,690. The parking team raised an additional $3,028 in donations.

The event concluded with an on-site viewing of the city’s fireworks at Wills Park.

